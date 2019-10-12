Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,257 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 6,692,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,409. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

