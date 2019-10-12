Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.08. The stock had a trading volume of 376,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.53. The company has a market capitalization of $353.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

