Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.8% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 23,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 299,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

GILD stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. 2,637,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,392. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.