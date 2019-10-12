Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 449.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 22.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

