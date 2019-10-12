Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,240 ($29.27).

BRBY has been the topic of several other reports. Main First Bank upgraded Burberry Group to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a report on Thursday, July 4th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,008.57 ($26.25).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,004 ($26.19) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,003.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £33,101.28 ($43,252.69).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.