Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 890 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 25,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.15.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.07. The stock had a trading volume of 359,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,893. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.86. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

