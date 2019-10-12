Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,095 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Comcast by 89.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. 22,961,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,185,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

