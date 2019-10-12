Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

