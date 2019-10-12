Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

XOM stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

