Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.69. 47,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $198.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.