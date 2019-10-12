Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.4% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,510,444,000 after acquiring an additional 269,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $686,060,000 after acquiring an additional 602,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $576,376,000 after acquiring an additional 749,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,411,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,082,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.43. 6,810,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,082,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

