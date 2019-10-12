Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after buying an additional 101,486 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

NYSE GS traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.70. 316,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,827. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $234.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.