Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,459 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.34% of Buckle worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at $406,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Buckle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Buckle by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Buckle by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,248 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, VP Robert J. Harbols sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,499. The company has a market capitalization of $943.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.72. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 10.52%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

