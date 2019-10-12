Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 30th total of 315,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMTC. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $159,444.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,157.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 2,200 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $77,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

