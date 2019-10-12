BRP (TSE:DOO) Given “Buy” Rating at Northcoast Research

BRP (TSE:DOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Northcoast Research in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOO. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.13.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$52.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.12. BRP has a 1-year low of C$32.36 and a 1-year high of C$60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

