Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.38. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after buying an additional 48,947 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 674,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

