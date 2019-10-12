Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) PT at C$58.36

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.60, for a total transaction of C$631,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$810,408.20. Also, Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$328,918.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,766 shares in the company, valued at C$1,895,598. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,206 shares of company stock worth $2,006,070.

Shares of SLF stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.13. The company had a trading volume of 767,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$56.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 10,847.75 and a quick ratio of 10,082.25. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$43.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The company had revenue of C$10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.4499995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.41%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

