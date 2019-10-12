Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $28.70

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 5,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 61,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,693 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,551,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,703,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

PENN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.10. 1,327,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,550. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

