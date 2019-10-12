Brokerages Set Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target at $54.50

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.
In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $246,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $503,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 127.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.
Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pacira Biosciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.
