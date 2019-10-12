Brokerages Set Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target at $54.50

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $246,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $503,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 180,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacira Biosciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Pacira Biosciences by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Pacira Biosciences by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 127.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.