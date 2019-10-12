Brokerages Set Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target at $18.58

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercantil Bank in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 37,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mercantil Bank has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $834.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $67.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at $320,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

