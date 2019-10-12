Brokerages Set Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target at $18.58

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.
Several research firms have issued reports on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercantil Bank in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 37,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mercantil Bank has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $834.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at $320,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mercantil Bank
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
