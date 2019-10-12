Brokerages Set Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $54.56

Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.89.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Globus Medical stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $50.07. 2,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,974. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.
In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at $468,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 620.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $72,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
