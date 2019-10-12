Brokerages Set Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $54.56

Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $50.07. 2,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,974. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at $468,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 620.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $72,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

