Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price at $105.75

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 548,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,291. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.