Brokerages Set China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Target Price at $34.00

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 349.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 27.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 14.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZNH traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. 17,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,118. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.