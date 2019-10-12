Brokerages Set Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Banc of California by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 33,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Banc of California by 35,996.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

