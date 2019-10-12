Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ AXLA traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 17.42 and a quick ratio of 17.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein bought 6,941 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $48,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

