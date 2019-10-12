Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Main Street Capital also posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $43.00 target price on Main Street Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Securities started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 237,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.80. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $44.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

