Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce $6.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.45 billion and the highest is $6.85 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $21.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $21.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.10 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $595,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,863.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,819 over the last three months. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,587. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

