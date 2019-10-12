Brokerages Expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.34). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Shares of GH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,044. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank sold 4,900,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $377,300,000.00. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 426,301 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $42,451,053.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,934,867 shares of company stock valued at $480,037,506. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

