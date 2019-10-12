Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.02. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $22.95. 44,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,495. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 613,781 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,349,273.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,325,843 shares of company stock valued at $26,843,529 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after buying an additional 181,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 119,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

