Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.02. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $22.95. 44,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,495. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 613,781 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,349,273.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,325,843 shares of company stock valued at $26,843,529 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after buying an additional 181,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 119,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

