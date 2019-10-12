Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.56 Million

Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report sales of $109.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.98 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $100.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $433.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.08 million to $439.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $470.80 million, with estimates ranging from $452.63 million to $491.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,391.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $15,019,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

