Brokerages Anticipate Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will report $451.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.15 million and the lowest is $447.04 million. Corelogic reported sales of $451.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corelogic.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CLGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corelogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $59,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,023. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corelogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.