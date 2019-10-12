Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will report $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Sidoti increased their price target on Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $130,476.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,645 shares of company stock valued at $394,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 195,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.12. 17,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,514. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $104.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

