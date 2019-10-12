Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) & PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Critical Survey

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Broadway Financial and PB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and PB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $16.10 million 2.87 $810,000.00 N/A N/A PB Bancorp $21.31 million 3.98 $4.31 million N/A N/A

PB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Dividends

PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Broadway Financial does not pay a dividend. PB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and PB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 6.72% 1.98% 0.23% PB Bancorp 20.21% 5.10% 0.82%

Summary

PB Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

