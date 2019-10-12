Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $124.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 55,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $7,027,778.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,477,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,829,477 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,324,000 after purchasing an additional 134,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 945.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,094 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,617,000 after purchasing an additional 328,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

