Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. 11,252,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

