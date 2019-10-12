Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.10. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Conor Murphy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,783.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.