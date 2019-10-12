Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 309.67 Average PT from Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.50 ($3.78).

BRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan bought 33,118 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £99,354 ($129,823.60). Insiders bought 33,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,140 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 313.80 ($4.10) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 311.83. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 284.19 ($3.71) and a one year high of GBX 360.20 ($4.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $951.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.