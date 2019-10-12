BP (NYSE:BP) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.17

Press coverage about BP (NYSE:BP) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a daily sentiment score of -2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted BP’s analysis:

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $37.46. 6,109,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,683. BP has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.