BP (LON:BP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 605 ($7.91) price objective on BP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 493.55 ($6.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 585.30 ($7.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 504.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 534.45. The stock has a market cap of $100.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. BP’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £303.60 ($396.71). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 186 shares of company stock valued at $93,864.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

