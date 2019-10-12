Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Short Interest Down 62.5% in September

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the August 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN BWL.A opened at $15.34 on Friday. Bowl America has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

