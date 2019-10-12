BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of BWA opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 44,588 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

