Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Set at $85.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.25.

BAH stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $78.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $782,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,615 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

