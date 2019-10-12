Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $78.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $2,486,785.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,615. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 573.9% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.