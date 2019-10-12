Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $969.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $999,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.