Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $999,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 114.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,460.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 453,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 284,388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $35.21 on Friday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $969.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

