Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $440.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $470.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $403.10.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,867,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.33 and its 200 day moving average is $362.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

