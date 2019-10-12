BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.70% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $39,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,713,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

