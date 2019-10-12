BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,535,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.98% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $36,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,604,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 498,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 748,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 320,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 231,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 131,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 52.72% and a net margin of 38.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

