Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.58.

BKI opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 58.6% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

