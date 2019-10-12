BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $35.98. 298,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $70.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle purchased 3,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Trojan purchased 14,400 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.